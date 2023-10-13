Lions designate Josh Paschal to return from injured reserve
The Lions designated defensive lineman Josh Paschal to return from injured reserve.
He worked with trainers earlier in the week, and the Lions opened his 21-day window in which to return as he was on the practice field with teammates Friday.
Paschal injured a knee in the Friday practice before Week 2.
He missed the next four games.
Paschal had three tackles, including a tackle for loss in the season opening win over the Chiefs.
In his rookie season, the 2022 second-round pick played 10 games with four starts and had 16 tackles and two sacks.