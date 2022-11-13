Lions S DeShon Elliott ruled out with a concussion

The Detroit Lions will play the second half of Sunday’s game in Chicago shorthanded on defense. Starting safety DeShon Elliott has been ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Elliott suffered the brain injury at the end of Bears QB Justin Fields’ touchdown run near the end of the first half. He tried to lay a lick on Fields at the goal line but instead got the worst of the collision.

JuJu Hughes stepped into Elliott’s place on the first Bears offensive drive of the second half.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire