Which Lions defensive players are roster locks?

Training camp and the preseason helps Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions coaching staff establish the 53-man roster and the depth chart. In theory, every position is open, but the reality is many players already have spots locked up.

The offensive locks can be found here.

This time the focus turns to the defense and special teams. Which players are locks to make the 53-man Lions roster from those units?

Defensive line

Linebackers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, James Houston, Malcolm Rodriguez

This might very well be the entire LB corps, at least functionally. Anzalone, Campbell and Barnes will man the off-ball sets in some combination. Rodriguez can fill in for any of their roles and figures to become more integral to special teams in his second season.

As noted with the linemen, Houston is primarily a pass rusher. We did see him drop off the line and into some more traditional LB roles earlier this summer. The same is true of Charles Harris and Julian Okwara as well as undrafted rookie Trevor Nowaske.

Harris could probably be considered a lock; I wouldn’t argue with anyone who says he’s guaranteed to be on the team. His veteran guidance, attitude and versatility are things the coaching staff places a very high value on in Detroit.

Cornerbacks

Safeties

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Roster locks: Tracy Walker, Kerby Joseph, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Brian Branch

There will be times when all four of these players are on the field in some capacity. Gardner-Johnson is one of the NFL’s best safeties as well as one of the most versatile; he projects as the starting slot “corner,” but he’ll play more than that. Second-round rookie Branch is cut from that same cloth.

Walker returns from injury to join Joseph as the primary occupants of the more traditional safety roles.

Of the remaining players, they’re battling for special teams roles more than they are spots in the defense. Give Saivion Smith the early edge, but none are close to locks.

Special teams

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire