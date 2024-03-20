Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara to ‘step away’ from football

Lions defensive end Romeo Okawara announced on Tuesday that he will not be a part of the 2024 NFL season.

In a post to his Instagram, Okwara stated “After some introspection and meditation, I have decided to step away from the NFL, the game of football has been the largest part of my life for the great part of 18 years, eight of which I have been fortunate enough to play at the professional level and four of those with my brother. The experiences, friendships and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches and peers is something I will forever be grateful for…”

He finished the post by stating “I am excited for what’s next as I navigate this crazy transition from the game.”

The former Notre Dame defensive end came into the NFL in 2016 after being undrafted by signing with the New York Giants. After being on the roster for two seasons the Lions claimed him off waivers and he would spend the next six years with the team.

Okwara was not just talented enough to earn a seven-year career in the NFL but he survived roster changes and coaching staff overhauls. He would overcome two torn Achilles tendon injuries to play 16 games for the Lions in 2023 in which he would earn two sacks.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire