Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn: ‘I’m excited about the guys we have’ at off-ball LB

New Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has a lot of work to do in reforming one of the NFL’s worst defenses from a year ago. Glenn is working with a lot of players who just didn’t click in 2020 under Matt Patricia in his passive read-and-react scheme. Many Lions fans took great umbrage with the linebacking play, and it was largely deserved. But Glenn sees a lot of potential at the off-ball backer role through the first week of training camp.

When asked about the inside linebackers, Glenn did not hold back.

“I’ll tell you this, I’m excited about the guys we have,” Glenn said. He then talked up Anthony Pittman, who has consistently shown ability and speed in coverage throughout the summer.

“One guy that really stands out is Pittman. He’s making plays on the ball. He’s running to the ball. You see the physical nature of him. There’s a lot of things about that player that I like,” Glenn said.

Glenn then discussed the crowded field at off-ball linebacker, also mentioning Shaun Dion Hamilton for his strong play since joining the Lions this offseason.

“There’s a lot of competition at that spot,” Glenn continued. “A lot of times you find players, especially at that spot — (they) might not be household names, but you give those guys a shot, let them compete and we’ll see what shakes out.”

Pittman and Hamilton have been performing well in reps, but they’re both chasing after veteran Jamie Collins. Now wearing No. 8, Collins has been quite impressive in camp, too. Newcomer Alex Anzalone gets more of the first-team reps with Collins than anyone else. Holdover Jahlani Tavai is also in the mix and has remade his body in hopes of revitalizing his career, but he appears behind both Hamilton and Pittman based on both performance in camp and from Glenn’s words on Tuesday.

Related