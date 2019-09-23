Lions’ defense hurting with Chiefs coming to town

If there’s one team you don’t want to face with a banged-up defense, it’s the Chiefs. But the Lions have the Chiefs coming to town on Sunday, and their defense may be less than 100 percent healthy.

Two of the Lions’ most important defensive players, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Mike Daniels, were injured in Sunday’s win at Philadelphia. It’s unclear whether they can play on Sunday against Kansas City.

“We’ll see,” Slay said when asked if he thinks his injured hamstring will be healthy enough for him to play against the Chiefs.

Daniels suffered a serious foot injury last year with the Packers, and his foot was in a protective boot after Sunday’s game. There’s no word on whether he’ll be ready to go.

The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown in Detroit. The Lions have a big challenge ahead of them, and it will only get harder if some of their best players can’t go.