Lions defeat Central Christian in basketball home opener

Nov. 13—The Missouri Southern men's basketball team had little trouble with Central Christian College (2-4), disposing of the Tigers from McPherson, Kansas, 92-56 Monday night during the Lions' home opener at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

MSSU (2-1) had five players in double figures, including freshman Justin Duff, who finished 3-5 from behind the arc. Vinson Sigmon led the Lions with 16 points, followed by Winston Dessesow with 15. Lawson Jenkins and Duff each had 11 and Sam Thompson chipped in 10

The Lions built a 12-7 lead before the first timeout at 14:43 and held just a 2-point lead, 15-13, at the 13-minute mark.

Dessesow entered Monday's game just 1 point shy of 1,000 career points and came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer from the left side at 12:25 to eclipse the mark. Two treys by Jenkins put the Lions up 24-15 with about 11:30 left in the half.

Dessesow talked about reaching the 1,000-point milestone after the game.

"It felt like a weight off my shoulders," Dessesow said. "I had known for a while that I was reaching that 1,000-point mark. I'm excited and appreciative because my guys made sure to get me the ball. You can't ask for much more than that."

Dessesow also talked about reaching the mark at home.

"It feels even better getting it at home, with the fans that have been supporting me over the last four or five years," Dessesow said." It's always a blessing to have the people that have been supporting you see you accomplish something so good."

Southern opened up a double-digit lead at 28-18 with about eight minutes left in the opening stanza, but the Tigers clawed their way back to within 5 at 28-23, before the Lions went on a 15-point run to close out the half. A Cam Williams' steal and dunk ignited MSSU and put the Lions up 30-23 at 6:21.

The Lions got the lead back to double digits at 34-23 with three minutes left in the half and extended it to 13 at 36-23 on a Vinson Sigmon drive down the middle of the lane.

Dessesow followed with back-to-back jumpers and MSSU led 40-23 with about a minute left in the half. Dessesow closed out the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Lions went into the locker room with a 20-point 43-23 lead. Dessesow, Sigmon and Thompson each reached double figures in the first half, with 10 points each.

MSSU extended its lead to 30 points on a Sigmon drive to the basket at 14:12 of the second half and led 68-31 before a time out with 9:46 left in the game. Lion reserves finished out the game for MSSU and the Lions finished with a 92-56 win.

The game was an exhibition game for the NAIA Tigers, but counted toward MSSU's season record.

The Lions will be idle for eight days before traveling to Springfield for the Double Tree Thanksgiving Classic at the O'Reilly Family Event Center. The Lions return home Nov. 25 for a game against Rockhurst.

Southern opens its MIAA schedule Nov. 30 and will travel to Maryville to face Northwest Missouri.