Lions DC Aaron Glenn lays out how they’ll handle the Dolphins speed at WR

After a truly dreadful first four games, the Detroit Lions defense has calmed the storm in the last two games. Coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit is still giving up too many points, but they’ve been able to get some stops and cut back on the too-easy gains for the opposing offense in games against New England and Dallas.

In Week 8, Glenn’s unit faces a different kind of challenge than they’ve seen in the recent uptick. The Miami Dolphins have outstanding speed on the outside with WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Glenn knows their speed and playmaking ability is something the Lions have to mitigate if Detroit is to have any chance in Ford Field on Sunday.

Prior to Thursday’s practice session, Glenn laid out how to keep Hill and Waddle from going off in Detroit.

“First thing is don’t let the ball go over our head. I mean, knowing those two receivers, I think they’re both 4.2 runners or whatnot, so that’s the first thing,” Glenn told reporters. “The second thing is the catch-and-run that creates explosive plays for those guys. We have to be able to rally and create population to the ball. We have to tackle really, really well, something that I do think we’ve improved on also. Some of the coverage changes that we’re doing on defense is going to allow us to do that.”

Glenn then offered coyly,

“I’m not going to tell you what they are, so don’t ask, but it’s going to allow us to do that.”

However, Glenn did offer some glimpses into the tactics to slow them down.

“Well, there’s a couple of things you can do. First off, back up. That’s just the truth, and secondly, get your hands on them. Don’t let them utilize what they have. You always want to put yourself in an advantageous situation, and our guys are bigger, lengthier guys, so that’s something that we’re going to get a chance to do on those guys, be able to get our hands on them, just disrupt them. The one thing that you can’t do, just allow receivers into the teeth of your defense, and when you do that, usually bad things happen. So the more that we can disrupt these guys, and I’m not just talking about our corners, just any of our interior defenders in the pass game, to get our hands on those guys.”

The last point Glenn made is a key one for the Lions. Teams have found considerable success using their speed to run across the field more than attacking straight down the field. Involving the safeties and linebackers in helping carry Hill and Waddle on crossing routes should be a critical component for success. That could mean more of Chris Board, who only played on special teams in Week 7. Board is one of the fastest LB in the league and that could come in handy against Miami.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire