Lions DC Aaron Glenn breaks down the CB battle between Jeff Okudah and Will Harris

One of the few starting position roster battles in Detroit Lions training camp is for the outside CB role opposite Amani Oruwariye. Jeff Okudah and Will Harris have gone back and forth all offseason trying to secure the gig.

The man primarily responsible for making the decision is Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He still hasn’t made up his mind, but Glenn feels very good about both Okudah and Harris entering the final game of the preseason and conclusion of camp.

“I do like the battle. I would say this, and man, I’m not just saying this just to be saying it, but both of those guys have been showing some really good things on the field, in practice and in games,” Glenn said before Tuesday night’s practice.

Coach Glenn continued,

“This is an ongoing battle and it will be an ongoing battle. Man, I wish I could sit here and tell you exactly when we can say, ‘OK, here’s the stamp. Here’s the guy that’s going to be the starter.’ But I will say this, both of those guys will have a role within our defense and we’re going to try to do everything we can to make sure that we put those guys in a situation where they’re going to be successful. So, they’ve been doing a good job.”

Okudah got the starting nod in the second preseason game, though both he and Harris played 16 snaps in the game. In Tuesday’s practice–the final padded practice of camp–Okudah again took the first 1st-team reps outside. Harris also had some run with the starters and there were some sets where both Okudah and Harris were on the field with the ones and Oruwariye sitting.

It’s abundantly clear both Okudah and Harris are going to play significant roles at cornerback, as Glenn noted. Harris looks comfortable and confident as he transitions from safety to outside CB, a move that began late last season. Harris has excelled in red zone drills. Okudah appears faster than ever and continues to (mostly) impress with his awareness in coverage and run defense.

Okudah has sprinkled in some reps at slot CB, where starter AJ Parker is less secure at his position than either Okudah or Harris are outside. Veteran newcomer Mike Hughes has been used primarily outside and has performed better there than inside throughout camp. Rookie seventh-rounder Chase Lucas is also in the mix inside but not outside. Second-year Jerry Jacobs, the team’s most reliable coverage man in 2021, is poised to return from December knee surgery soon and has been working on learning the slot position.

