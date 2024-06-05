Lions DB Khalil Dorsey gets another pick-6, suffers injury

For the second practice at Detroit Lions minicamp in a row, cornerback Khalil Dorsey pulled off a pick-six in practice. It was part of an eventful day for the fifth-year cornerback.

Dorsey stepped in front of a Hendon Hooker pass near the goal line and returned it some 100 yards for a score during a team drill. No. 30 broke on the route almost immediately and caught the ball on a dead run–enough that the offensive players didn’t really give much chase.

That came a day after this much quicker pick-six:

Unfortunately for Dorsey, his practice ended early. Dorsey suffered a lower leg injury and is being evaluated, per the Lions.

Dorsey has seen a lot of action playing outside CB with the second unit with second-round rookie Ennis Rakestraw still limited after core muscle surgery this offseason. He has also been a fixture on special teams units.

