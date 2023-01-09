Lions DB joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-crushing company

Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear.

Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.

On Sunday night, Joseph helped the Lions defeat the Packers and keep them from making the NFC playoffs with the win.

Joseph intercepted a pass intended for Christian Watson while the Packers were attempting to overtake the Lions for the lead late in the fourth quarter. The interception helped seal the victory for the Lions.

Yes, the Bears earned the bottom spot of the NFC North, while watching the Vikings pick up 12 wins and witness each of the Lions and Packers duke each other out for a potential playoff spot.

In the end, the Bears and Lions can shake hands on keeping Rodgers and the Packers out of playoff contention, and back into Packer-limbo as the veteran quarterback heads into another questionable offseason.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!