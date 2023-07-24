Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustains non-contact knee injury

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson tied for the league lead with six interceptions last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 24 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson sustained a non-contact knee injury and was carted off the field at practice Monday in Allen Park, Mich., the team said.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Detroit Free Press that the Lions are optimistic that the injury is not serious. ESPN reported that Gardner-Johnson underwent an MRI, which showed no structural damage, and he has a day-to-day status for return.

Gardner-Johnson sustained the injury to his right leg and remained on the field for several minutes before he was carted off, according to the Lions team website.

Lions rookies reported Wednesday to training camp. Veterans reported Saturday to the training facility.

The Lions signed Gardner-Johnson in March. Gardner-Johnson, 25, spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The four-year veteran totaled 67 combined tackles, eight passes defensed, a league-high six interceptions and a sack in 12 starts in 2022-23.

Gardner-Johnson, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He is expected to play nickel cornerback and safety this season for the Lions.

The Lions will host the New York Giants in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 at Ford Field in Detroit.