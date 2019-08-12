Lions' Darius Slay delivers great (and NSFW) assessment of Tom Brady

Darius Slay and the Detroit Lions' defense got up close and personal with Tom Brady last week during joint practices with the New England Patriots.

So, what does the Pro Bowl cornerback think of the GOAT?

"Awesome," Slay said Monday, via MLive.com's Kyle Meinke. "I love Brady. I love a challenge. I'm a big Peyton Manning fan, but the more I watch him, the more impressed I get by him."

Slay then was reminded that Brady just turned 42 -- at which point his censor came off.

"F---ing 42 years old, throwing them thangs," Slay said.

"He's almost older than my dad," Slay added. "My dad's 44. I'm not lying."

That's a pretty crazy fact, considering Slay is entering his seventh NFL season and already has reached two Pro Bowls.

Slay started in the Lions' preseason opener Thursday but didn't see Brady, who sat out as Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham led a 31-3 Patriots rout.

Like many NFL veterans, though, Slay believes Brady still hasn't lost a step as he gears up for the 20th season of his NFL career -- which began before Slay turned 10 years old.

