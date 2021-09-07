Lions' D'Andre Swift 'should be ready' against 49ers in Week 1

Lions RB Swift 'should be ready' to face 49ers in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

D'Andre Swift missed all three of the Detroit Lions' preseason games with a groin injury, but it looks like the running back will hit the ground running Sunday against the 49ers in the regular-season opener.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday morning that Swift "should be ready to go" against San Francisco.

"We got all our guys back," Campbell said on the "Stoney & Jansen with Heather" show. "Everybody's getting healthy at the right time and we got them all going, so hopefully we'll be clicking."

Swift was the Lions' second-round draft pick last year. He rushed for 521 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, averaging 40.1 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

The former Georgia Bulldog also is a receiving threat out of the backfield. Last season, he finished with 46 receptions for 357 yards and two more TDs.

Swift is expected to be the Lions' lead back, but also share carries with Jamaal Williams, who had 505 rushing yards and 236 receiving yards last season with the Green Bay Packers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast