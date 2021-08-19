Lions' Dan Campbell cuts veteran Don Muhlbach on his birthday

Why Dan Campbell says he’s an ‘a**h***’ for cutting long snapper originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach’s 40th birthday was a memorable one, but for all the wrong reasons.

Lions first-year head coach Dan Campbell, who’s a former teammate of Muhlbach, informed the long snapper that he was being released on Tuesday. And it just so happened to be the same day the longtime Lion turned 40 years old.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Campbell was well aware that the optics of the move didn't look great.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat that. I’m an a**h***,” Campbell said. “That’s about the best way to put it, and I hate it.

“There was no way around it really. Yeah, you could say there is, but ultimately that falls on me. It’s my fault. Don’s a hell of a dude. It sucks, but it is what it is.”

Campbell and Muhlbach played together in Detroit from 2006-08.

Muhlbach’s Lions tenure came to an end after 17 seasons. He made two Pro Bowls and played the second-most games in franchise history at 260.