Lions cutting Chase Daniel, Danny Shelton

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
New Lions General Manager Brad Holmes is continuing to clean up the mess he inherited from former Lions General Manager Bob Quinn.

The Lions are cutting quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although the Lions reportedly tried to trade Daniel, there was no reason any team would trade for the $4.55 million the Lions owed him. Daniel will have a $3 million dead cap hit for the Lions this year.

Shelton was slated to make a $4 million base salary this season and he’ll instead have a $1.25 million dead cap hit.

Holmes is in the process of radically overhauling the Lions’ roster that Quinn built over the last five years. The Lions are moving on from overpaid veterans this year in an attempt to get better next year.

Lions cutting Chase Daniel, Danny Shelton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

