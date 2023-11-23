Lions cut Packers lead to 23-14 on David Montgomery TD

The Lions got the result they needed to open the third quarter.

David Montgomery capped a seven-play, 72-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run and then followed that up with a successful two-point conversion on the next snap. The scores cut Green Bay's lead to 23-14 with 11:46 left in the third quarter.

Montgomery appeared to get hurt on the touchdown run, but remained in the game for the conversion. He then went to the sideline to get checked out by medical personnel on the sideline.

The score was set up by a 23-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run and a 28-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.