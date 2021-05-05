Lions to cut Kerryon Johnson

Michael David Smith
1 min read
Three years after he was a second-round draft pick, running back Kerryon Johnson is on the way out in Detroit.

Johnson is being released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Because he has only three years in the NFL, Johnson will go on waivers, where the 31 other teams have the opportunity to claim his contract. Given that he’s just 23 years old and has shown flashes of big-play ability, it won’t be surprising if some team claims him.

New Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has made no secret that he wants to completely reshape the roster he inherited from former GM Bob Quinn. Johnson was a player the old Lions regime invested a prime pick in, but the new regime is moving on.

The Lions like what they have in the backfield with newly arrived seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson joining incumbent starter D'Andre Swift and free agent signing Jamaal Williams. That made Johnson expendable.

Lions to cut Kerryon Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

