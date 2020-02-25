Lions cut DT 'Snacks' Harrison after 1-year, $11M extension

The Associated Press
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) is seen as referee Adrian Hill (29) talks with umpire Roy Ellison during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. He went into the 2019 season with two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants.

Harrison started in 15 games last season, but had a career-low 49 tackles and two sacks for the three-win Lions.

Detroit acquired Harrison from the Giants in the middle of the 2018 season for a fifth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Harrison was a 2016 All-Pro selection. He began his career with the New York Jets in 2012 after being undrafted out of William Penn.

---

