Lions cut Darren Fells, Dean Marlowe

The Lions needed to make room for their waiver claims after being awarded kicker Austin Seibert and receiver KhaDarel Hodge. They released tight end Darren Fells and safety Dean Marlowe in corresponding moves.

Dave Birkett of the Free Press reports Fells and Marlowe are expected back.

Fells signed with the Lions on May 5. He previously played for the team in 2017. Fells has 123 receptions, 1,483 yards and 21 touchdowns in seven seasons.

Marlowe signed with the Lions on April 8. In six seasons, he has 38 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

The Lions also announced their practice squad signings, adding linebacker Tavante Beckett, outside linebacker Rashod Berry, nose tackle Miles Brown, safety Jalen Elliott, kicker Zane Gonzalez, defensive end Bruce Hector, offensive guard Tommy Kraemer, tight end Alize Mack, receiver Javon McKinley, running back Dedrick Mills, offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, running back Craig Reynolds, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, receiver Sage Surratt and tight end Brock Wright.

