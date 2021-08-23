Lions cut Darius Jennings, Jordan Ta’amu, three others

The Lions have reached the 80-player roster limit ahead of Tuesday’s deadline by cutting five players.

They released receiver Darius Jennings after signing him Aug. 9. He played six offensive snaps and three on special teams against the Steelers after playing nine offensive snaps and four on special teams in the exhibition opener.

Jennings’ last regular season action came with the Titans in 2019. He appeared in 24 games for Tennessee over two seasons and caught 13 passes for 118 yards. Jennings also caught 14 passes for 117 yards in four games for the Browns in 2015.

The Lions waived nose tackle P.J. Johnson, running back Javon Leake, outside linebacker Robert McCray and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Ta’amu signed with the Lions on Aug. 17 after injuries to David Blough and Tim Boyle. He did not see any preseason action.

He spent time on the Lions’ practice squad last December before rejoining the Chiefs.

