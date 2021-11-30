Lions defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand will get a chance to finish this season elsewhere.

Hand is being released off injured reserve today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means any team can claim him right now, although it’s unlikely that anyone will. More likely, he’ll clear waivers and become a free agent, and at that point he’ll wait until his groin injury is fully healed and try to catch on with a playoff team.

Hand, who was in the final year of his contract with the Lions, got an injury settlement, which likely benefits the Lions by keeping them from having to pay the full remainder of his salary, and also benefits Hand by giving him the freedom to play on a playoff team, if one wants to sign him.

Lions cut Da’Shawn Hand originally appeared on Pro Football Talk