In March, the Lions signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a contract that included $2 million guaranteed. They can now kiss that money goodbye.

Perriman has been released by the Lions this morning.

A 2015 first-round draft pick of the Ravens, Perriman has never lived up to expectations in the NFL. He played only 27 games before he was released by Baltimore, and has had even shorter stints in Washington, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and with the Jets.

Now his short stint in Detroit, where his father Brett Perriman was once a 1,000-yard receiver, has come to an end as well.

Lions cut Breshad Perriman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk