Lions creeping up in ESPN’s preseason NFL power poll

The preseason NFL power poll from the folks at ESPN is now complete. The analysts from all the teams showed a little respect for the progress going on with the Detroit Lions.

The poll ranks the Lions 25th out of the 32 NFL teams. That represents an uptick from the end of the 2019 season, where the Lions finished with the third-worst (or 30th-best) record at 3-12-1.

The team writers were also tasked with identifying the person on the team most on the hot seat. Mike Rothstein went with the safe and obvious answer in GM Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, who have already been given a “win or else” mandate for 2020.