Lions creep back into the top 10 slot for the 2021 NFL Draft order

Sunday’s lame loss to the New Orleans Saints dropped the Detroit Lions to a disappointing 1-3 record. Paired with several other outcomes around the NFL during the Week 4 action, the Lions have now moved back into the top 10 of the current 2021 NFL Draft order.

Detroit’s loss catapulted them over five teams from last week, where they sat 13th. The Lions are now eighth in the updated draft order, which does not include Monday night’s games. An Atlanta Falcons win over Green Bay on Monday Night Football would move the Lions up to No. 7 based on strength of schedule.

The rankings remain highly volatile. Denver was No. 4 a week ago but beating the winless Jets dropped them all the way to the No. 12 pick. Philadelphia held the No. 7 spot a week ago but their first win on the season suddenly thrust the Eagles into the NFC East lead and the No. 19 spot.

Here’s the list of all the top 14 teams, courtesy of Tankathon.