Lions crack the top 3 in PFF’s offensive line rankings

It’s been a long time since the Detroit Lions fielded an offensive line that inspires pride from the fans. This current Lions line, bolstered by three first-round draft picks, is one that definitely merits the pride.

It seems Pro Football Focus agrees. Analyst Mike Renner ranked the NFL’s offensive lines from top to bottom. It doesn’t take long to find the Lions. They are ensconced very near the top at No. 3 overall.

It’s easy to see why. Frank Ragnow is healthy again at center, where he’s arguably the best in the league. The tackle tandem of Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell is also in the argument for the top LT/RT duo. And as Renner notes, even the “weak link” in RG Halapoluivaati Vaitai is an above-average player,

With three first-rounders, a third-rounder and a highly paid free agent along their offensive line, the Lions look primed to recoup big time on their investments in 2022. They not only have high-end talent in Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell, who both can be top-five players at their respective positions, but they also don’t have any glaring holes. Big V was the unit’s lowest-graded starter last season, and he still earned a 68.4 overall mark.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns rank above the Lions. It’s a nice return on the considerable draft investment Detroit has placed in the offensive line.