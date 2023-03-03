Lions could use WR Jameson Williams as a return man

Jameson Williams is one of the fastest players in the NFL. The Lions wideout showed flashes of how lethal his speed can be for opponents in brief glimpses as a rookie as Williams worked his way back from a torn ACL suffered in his final college game.

Could the Lions use some of that juice on kick returns? Detroit special teams coordinator Dave Fipp would like to see it.

Fipp told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press,

“I don’t totally know the answer to it, only because he is just kind of coming back,” Fipp said when asked if he’s open to using Williams as a kick returner in 2023. “He’s done it. I mean, when you talk to him — there’s one thing I love about him. Like, he wants to do everything. The guy loves playing.

Williams did not return any kicks for the Lions in 2022, but he was a dynamic threat on kickoffs while at Alabama. However, it seems unlikely Fipp will get a chance to have Williams as his go-to return man.

As Fipp related to Birkett at the NFL Scouting Combine,

“Obviously, it would be great to see him back there (as a returner) if that’s what his role provides,” Fipp said. “But I’ve said this all along a million times is it just depends on their role on offense and defense to what their role is going to be on special teams. Their role on special teams is more influenced by offense and defense than it is on what he can do on teams.”

Williams projects as the Lions’ starting wide receiver and primary deep threat on offense. Fipp’s own words acknowledge that Williams’ value on offense will supersede any potential return opportunities on special teams. But it’s still something opponents might have to consider, given head coach Dan Campbell’s aggressive nature and propensity for pulling some in-game surprises like having RT Penei Sewell catch a key fourth-down pass as a tight end.

