With the Rams looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Lions are among the teams that have been mentioned as a possible destination. And Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs loves that idea.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter that the Lions ought to make a move to bring Ramsey to Detroit.

“What we waiting on @jalenramsey we can do some great things in the D, my guy trust and believe that,” Jacobs wrote. “At this point we just gotta recruit Jalen.”

The Lions have enough salary cap space that they could take on Ramsey’s $17 million salary without having to make any other moves, and Jacobs is making clear that Ramsey would be welcomed in the locker room.

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs wants Jalen Ramsey traded to Detroit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk