Lions COO Mike Disner is staying in Detroit

Current Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner will remain in that role for the 2024 season. Disner was a candidate to leave but has opted to remain with the Lions.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports that Disner is “staying in Detroit” after withdrawing his name from consideration for the Carolina Panthers vacant general manager position. The Panthers apparently moved on as well, conducting second interviews with some other candidates before Disner ever took a first.

Disner is the Lions’ chief contract negotiator and salary cap manager. He does also contribute to player personnel decisions under GM Brad Holmes in Detroit’s consensus-oriented front office.

It’s a welcome return for Disner, who has established himself as one of the NFL’s best-regarded young front office talents.

In related news: #Lions COO Mike Disner withdrew from the #Panthers GM search, per source. He’s staying in Detroit. https://t.co/HPpYcEKuFK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire