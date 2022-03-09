Lions make contract tender offers to 13 exclusive rights free agents

In a move that is best described as a contractual formality, the Detroit Lions made the required contract tender offers to 13 pending exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday.

Exclusive rights free agents, more commonly known as ERFAs, are players who were on the active roster for just one or two seasons and have an expiring contract. Practice squad players do not count. The players are offered the league-minimum salary for the upcoming season.

The 13 players feature the three starting specialists and several young players who have played quite a bit on special teams:

LS Scott Daly

P Jack Fox

CB Mark Gilbert

S JuJu Hughes

RB Godwin Igwebuike

WR Tom Kennedy

G Tommy Kraemer

OLB Jessie Lemonier

T Matt Nelson

K Riley Patterson

LB Anthony Pittman

CB Bobby Price

TE Brock Wright

Not all of the ERFA players were brought back. Detroit did not make offers to three: OLB Rashod Berry, S Jalen Elliott and OL Ryan McCollum. They are now street free agents free to sign with any other NFL team.