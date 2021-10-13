Lions continue to churn the practice squad, announce protected players

The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Detroit Lions and the team’s practice squad. Tuesday’s transactions proved the point.

The four practice players protected for Week 6 are the same that got protected last week, too:

Bruce Hector, DL

Jalen Elliott, S

Steven Montez, QB

Ryan Santoso, K

In addition to preventing those players from being signed off their practice squad, the Lions also brought back rookie WR Javon McKinley. It’s McKinley’s fourth time being signed to the practice squad in six weeks. The team released tight end Jared Pinkney from the practice squad to make room.