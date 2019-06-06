Lions continue adding receivers, sign Jermaine Kearse

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have signed veteran receiver Jermaine Kearse.

Undrafted out of Washington in 2012, the 29-year-old is entering his eighth season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Back in NFC

Kearse spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, totaling 102 catches for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns, including a career-best 65 receptions for 810 yards in 2017.

Veteran receiver Jermaine Kearse has signed with the Detroit Lions. (Getty Images)

Prior to that, he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him as a rookie. Kearse played in 69 games with 51 starts for the Seahawks, and played in both Super Bowls with the team, after the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

The Lions offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell, was Seattle’s coordinator during Kearse’s time with the team.

Lions adding skill players

Kearse is the latest skill player the Lions have brought into the fold; last year, they were near the bottom of the league in points scored (20.25, 25th), third-down conversions (36.1 percent, 25th), and red-zone efficiency (26 touchdowns in 49 chances, or 53.1 percent, which ranked 24th).

Detroit has also signed receivers Danny Amendola and Tommylee Lewis, running back C.J. Anderson, and tight ends Jesse James and T.J. Hockenson.

More from Yahoo Sports: