Lions have “concern” about Matthew Stafford’s hip and back injuries

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has said he’ll be good to go on Sunday, despite hip and back injuries. The Lions ultimately may say otherwise.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL, citing unnamed sources, reports that “[t]here is concern” regarding Stafford’s status, and that his avalablity “could be real game-time decision.”

The Lions face the Bears in Chicago. If Stafford can’t go, Jeff Driskel could get the start.

Driskel, a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016, was waived in September of his rookie season and claimed by the Bengals. He started five late-season games for the Bengals last season, winning one of them.

Cincinnati experimented with moving Driskel to receiver during training camp. Drikel eventually landed on injured reserve, was waived with an injury settlement, and signed with the Lions.