Lions coach Matt Patricia also physically unable to perform

There’s not a list to put him on, but Lions coach Matt Patricia isn’t physically ready for training camp.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia was on a scooter early Thursday after having surgery on his left foot recently.

“Really just there’s very few times during the year where we have an opportunity to go in and kind of get things done so just pretty much been dealing with a little bit of a lower leg issue and a muscle thing, bone thing for a while,” Patricia said. “So kind of had that cleaned up. Just trying to stay off it here for a couple days, so day by day and we’ll go from there.”

Patricia was wearing a cast, and when they took the practice field later in the morning, he was on a golf cart.

“I’m really trying to be careful with it so that I don’t have any setbacks from that standpoint,” he said. “So probably a little bit overcautious, when I can be, as opposed to, it’s a long season.”

That means half of the NFC North’s coaches are limited in terms of mobility, after Packers coach Matt LaFleur tore his Achilles playing basketball this offseason.