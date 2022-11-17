Lions coach Dan Campbell got distracted by Bills-Vikings OT during press conference

Bills-Vikings was such a good game of football, it distracted another NFL head coach in the middle of his post-game presser.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was speaking at his press conference after his team’s 31-30 win over the Bears. In the middle of speaking, it appeared a television caught his attention.

So much so, Campbell stopped and asked for an update on what was happening. Evidently, the game had just gone into overtime.

Check out Campbell’s funny reaction in the clip below:

Dan Campbell: *wins back-to-back games and his first on the road* Also Dan Campbell during the Vikings-Bills game: pic.twitter.com/woDUSR1IgK — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire