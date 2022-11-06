Lions coach Dan Campbell after beating the Packers: ‘I want to go home and drink a beer’
The Detroit Lions got a taste of sweet victory on Sunday, beating the visiting Green Bay Packers 15-9 in Week 9. It’s just the second win of the season for Detroit and head coach Dan Campbell.
After the game, a weary but happy Campbell was thirsty for a taste of something else.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m exhausted,” Campbell told reporters after the game. “I want to go home, put the feet up and drink a beer.”
Campbell continued with a smile,
“It feels real good. I’m just proud of, I’m proud of the coaches, I’m proud of the players. I’m proud of everybody.”