Lions Club of Mobile to host 5k in May

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Lions Club of Mobile is hosting its Double Tunnel Vision Run on May 4, according to a news release.

The certified 5k race will start near Canal Street between Washington Avenue and Broad Street and end at Oyster City Brewing Company on Government Street, according to the release.

Participants in the 5k will have the opportunity to run through the Bankhead Tunnel twice during the race.

Anyone can sign up for the race at McCoy Outdoor, Run-N-Tri or Fleet Feet up until noon on May 3 or online until 4 a.m. on May 4. Early packet pick-up and late registration will happen at the PCP Office on Morgan Avenue from noon to 5:30 p.m. on May 3.

Race day registration and packet pick-up will take place near the intersection of Monroe and Canal Streets from 6:15 to 7:45 a.m. on race day.

The release said proceeds from the 5k will go to the sight program of the Lions Club of Mobile.

