Lions clinch NFC North for first division title in 30 years

The Detroit Lions clinched a playoff berth and their first-ever NFC North division title when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 Sunday afternoon.

The division title is the Lions' first since 1993, when they captured the NFC Central crown. They were the only team in the NFC North to have never won the title since the NFL's realignment in 2002.

The Lions are the fifth team of the season to secure the playoff spot, with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles having already locked up postseason berths.

Six NFL teams have been eliminated from playoff contention so far:

The Las Angeles Chargers (5-9), the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), the New York Giants (5-9) and the Chicago Bears (5-9) are all close to elimination from playoff contention.

Here are some other playoff scenarios to watch:

