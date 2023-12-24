Lions clinch first division title in 30 years with win over Vikings

For the first time in three decades, the Detroit Lions have won their division.

The Lions beat the Vikings today in Minnesota, clinching the NFC North for the first time ever. The last time the Lions won their division, the year was 1993 and the division was the NFC Central.

The win means the Lions will host their first ever playoff game at Ford Field. The Lions still have two more games — against the Cowboys and a rematch with the Vikings — to determine their playoff seed, but they'll be starting the playoffs at home, and Detroit fans will get to go to a playoff game. It's been a long time.

Today's win was hard-fought, and the Vikings were game despite being depleted by injuries. But the Lions ran the ball effectively with both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and quarterback Jared Goff was solid if unspectacular. Amon-Ra St. Brown had his eighth 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had an outstanding game, and K.J. Osborn played well, but the Vikings were hamstrung by injuries to wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Nick Mullens had 411 passing yards but also threw four interceptions.

The 7-8 Vikings remain alive for a wild card berth, but the 11-4 Lions are the clear class of the NFC North. This was their biggest win in decades.