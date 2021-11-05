Should the Lions claim WR Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers?

The divorce between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being finalized. Based on the terms of the parting, Beckham’s contract is a lot easier to digest than it was expected to be. And it begs the question for the WR-needy Detroit Lions:

Should the Lions claim Beckham off waivers?

Detroit owns the top spot in the waiver claim order by virtue of the 0-8 record. Beckham is subject to waivers, as are all players released after the NFL trade deadline. If the Lions want Beckham, he will be in Detroit on Monday after waiver claims are processed.

Beckham isn’t what he used to be in his Giants heyday, but he’s still handily better than any receiver currently on the Detroit roster. He has 17 receptions on 34 targets in 2021, netting 232 yards. His lack of chemistry with Browns QB Baker Mayfield and adherence to the route choreography in coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense has been a major problem in Cleveland, which has sputtered to a 4-4 start despite having ample talent and expectations for the season.

Beckham has two seasons remaining on his contract at $15 million per season, but none of that money is guaranteed. He’s now 30 (today is his birthday) and has dealt with myriad injuries in the last several seasons. Beckham has played more than 12 games in a season just once since 2016. In the last 18 months, he’s had major surgery to repair a torn groin and a blown-out knee.

At this point, Beckham’s legend greatly exceeds what he offers on the field. But that doesn’t mean OBJ can’t play. He’s still proven capable of making great catches. Beckham still has good downfield speed and confidence in his ability that will force defenses to react to his presence. Despite the consternation around his off-field persona and “distraction” baggage, he’s been a well-received teammate and has not been a problem in the locker room in Cleveland.

So should the Lions claim Beckham?