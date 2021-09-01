Lions claim WR KhaDarel Hodge and kicker Austin Seibert off waivers

There are two new members of the Detroit Lions following the initial waiver wire claim period on Wednesday. The Lions were awarded successful waiver claims on wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and kicker Austin Seibert.

Hodge is a veteran who spent the last two seasons in Cleveland. Prior to his BRowns tenure, Hodge played for the Los Angeles Rams and was brought there as an undrafted free agent by now-Lions GM Brad Holmes, who was the Rams’ scouting director at the time.

Seibert was also on the 2019 Cleveland Browns as a fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma. He lost his job in 2020 after a rough outing and subsequently replaced Randy Bullock in Cincinnati. He now replaces Bullock, who was cut on Tuesday, in Detroit.

Both were featured in our 20 players cut by other teams the Lions should consider adding to the roster listing.

The corresponding roster moves have yet to be announced.