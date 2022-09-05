Lions claim OL Drew Forbes off waivers, place Halapoulivaati Vaitai on IR

The long-awaited regular season debut of the Detroit Lions starting offensive line will have to wait at least a month. That’s because the Lions placed starting RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Vaitai played in Detroit’s final preseason game but did not practice last week with an undisclosed injury. He will miss at least four weeks on IR. Tommy Kraemer or Logan Stenberg will start in his place between center Frank Ragnow and right tackle Penei Sewell.

With the opening on the roster, the Lions successfully claimed offensive lineman Drew Forbes off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. Forbes is entering his third NFL season and can play guard or tackle.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire