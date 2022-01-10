Lions claim JuJu Hughes off waivers

The Lions have picked up another defensive back for their offseason roster.

Detroit claimed cornerback Juju Hughes off waivers on Monday, according to the transaction wire.

Hughes appeared in seven games for the Rams in 2021, mainly appearing on special teams. He had five total tackles.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has familiarity with Hughes, as Holmes was the Rams’ director of college scouting when the team signed Hughes as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2020.

Hughes also played 12 games for the Rams as a rookie.

