Lions claim DB Corey Ballentine off waivers

The Detroit Lions have added another defensive back to the mix. The Lions claimed cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers from the New York Jets.

Ballentine, 25, is in his third NFL season. The Jets waived him off injured reserve and the Lions claimed him. He injured his knee in the preseason on a very impressive kick return against the Green Bay Packers.

Ballentine was a 2019 sixth-round pick out of Washburn, a D-II school. He impressed during the 2019 Senior Bowl week with his twitchy athleticism and open-field speed. He played over 400 snaps at cornerback for the Giants in 2019-2020 before being waived in a surprise move. The Jets quickly pounced and installed him as their primary return man for the rest of the season.

He fills the roster spot created with CB Jeff Okudah going on injured reserve. Ballentine