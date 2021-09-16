Lions claim Corey Ballentine off waivers

The Lions have added a defensive back.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Detroit has claimed Corey Ballentine off waivers. The Jets waived him off injured reserve on Wednesday.

Ballentine was a Giants sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in 13 games for the club as a rookie. He played 27 percent of defensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps, including averaging 25.6 yards on 10 kick returns.

After the Giants waived him last year, the Jets claimed him. He played only special teams for the cross-town team, averaging 26.2 yards on 12 kick returns.

The Lions need some defensive back help after cornerback Jeff Okudah tore his Achilles during the Week One loss to the 49ers.

