Lions claim Caleb Benenoch off waivers from Cowboys

The Lions have claimed offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch off waivers from the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

The Cowboys had hoped to re-sign Benenoch.

He has spent time with the Buccaneers, Panthers, Patriots and Cowboys this season. His only game action came in the Bucs’ season opener when he played three special teams snaps.

The Buccaneers made Benenoch a fifth-round draft choice in 2016.

He played 35 games with 22 starts for Tampa Bay, his only career action.