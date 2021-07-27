The Titans waived defensive lineman Bruce Hector on Monday. The Lions claimed him off waivers Tuesday, according to Hector’s agent, Christina Phillips.

The Lions had an opening on their roster and in the defensive line after placing defensive tackle Brian Price on the retired list.

The Titans cut Hector after signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

Hector, 26, spent last season on the Panthers’ practice squad. He played 11 games with one start in two seasons with the Eagles, who signed Hector as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He has two tackles and a half sack in his career, which has spanned 135 defensive snaps and 39 on special teams.

The Eagles traded Hector to the Cardinals in August 2019, but he did not make Arizona’s roster and returned to the Eagles.

Lions claim Bruce Hector off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk