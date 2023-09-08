Lions-Chiefs opener averages 27 million viewers

Football is back, and people are back to watching football on TV and similar devices.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Thursday night's regular-season opener between the Lions and Chiefs drew an average audience of 27 million viewers.

It's a 24-percent increase over last year's Bills-Rams game, and it's the second largest audience for a season-opening game since Patriots-Steelers in 2015.

For NBC, it was the second largest audience via streaming for any NFL game.

And the weekend is just getting started. Sunday night's game between the Cowboys and Giants should have a massive audience, as will Monday night's Bills-Jets game.