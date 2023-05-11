Lions-Chiefs matchup opening NFL '23 season in Week 1
Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs matchup opening NFL '23 season in Week 1.
No one took a bigger L in last season's NFL playoffs than Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval.
Only Jameson Williams remains on the Lions' roster from four players found to have violated league gambling rules.
D'Andre Swift was expendable for the Lions after they picked Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in the first round on Thursday night.
The Chiefs' win over the Eagles jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in viewership.
Marvin Mims is the fifth pass catcher selected in the first two rounds by the Broncos over the past six drafts.
Hooker dropped to No. 68 after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season.
The Lions drafted two players in the top-18 that many didn't consider first-round prospects.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
The Lions moved on from a big draft mistake on Tuesday.
This will be the Chiefs' first trip to the White House as Super Bowl champions.
Hill's return to Arrowhead Stadium will have to wait.
The last two NBA MVPs have been fantastic this postseason.
The league's finance committee took its first detailed step in vetting the proposed sale on Wednesday.
Davis' status for Game 6 wasn't immediately clear after a blow to his head late in the game.
The Knicks rose to the occasion all evening long, responding to a 3-1 series deficit at large, responding whenever Miami threw a haymaker in New York’s direction.
Jalen Brunson played all 48 minutes during his 38-point performance in the win.
On Black Friday, you can watch the Jets-Dolphins game while taking a break from your frantic shopping.