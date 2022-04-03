Lions check out QB Colin Kaepernick’s throwing event at Michigan’s spring game

In his latest attempt to resurrect his NFL career, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick joined his old head coach, Jim Harbaugh, at the University of Michigan’s spring football game on Saturday. Harbaugh orchestrated the appearance to allow Kaepernick to audition for any NFL teams that might have interest in signing the divisive quarterback.

The Lions did indeed make the short trek to Ann Arbor to check out Kaepernick’s throwing display, per John Niyo of the Detroit News. The radio broadcast of the spring game also noted the presence of unspecified Lions personnel in the press box.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016, when the uproar over his kneeling during the national anthem before games and other polarizing activities forced his exile from the league. Prior to that, he led Harbaugh’s 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season and the NFC Championship game the following year.

Kaepernick, now 34, has remained active in trying to get back into the NFL despite years away from the league and considerable backlash from opponents of his political stances. He has not played since finishing the 2016 with a 1-10 record as a starter under head coach Chip Kelly.